Bricks & Minifigs
Lego resale stores
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
225 W. 520 N.
Orem, UT 84057
CEO
Dan McNeff
Parent Company
BAM Franchising Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$108,500 - $276,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
Bricks & Minifigs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours