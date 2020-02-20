2010
2019 (1 Years)
4230 Pioneer Woods Dr., #B
Lincoln, NB 68506
$99,000 - $129,250
$150,000
$50,000
$48,000 - $48,000
8%
to 2%
Bridge to Better Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
18 hours
22 hours
1 - 2
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.