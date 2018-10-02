Brother Bruno Pizza Franchise LLC
Pizza and bagels
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
200 Hamburg Turnpike
Wayne, NJ 07470
CEO
Pietro Mazzella
Initial Investment ⓘ
$238,900 - $314,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Brother Bruno Pizza Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours