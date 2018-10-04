Buffalo Wings & Rings LLC
Sports restaurants
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
564 Old State Rte. 74
Cincinnati, OH 45244
CEO
Nader Masadeh
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,280,000 - $2,412,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-4%
Buffalo Wings & Rings LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
107+ hours
Classroom Training:
64+ hours