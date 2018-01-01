Business Incentive Solutions
Cash-management, tax-credit and incentive consulting
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
30025 Alicia Pkwy., #195
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
CEO
Victoria Morgan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$34,850 - $70,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Business Incentive Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
On-The-Job Training:
as needed
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1