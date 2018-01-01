Camille's Ice Cream Bars
Ice cream, shakes, frozen yogurt
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
9416 Andersen Mill Rd.
Austin, TX 78729
CEO
Rome Gregorio
Initial Investment ⓘ
$152,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2
Camille's Ice Cream Bars has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off $20,000 franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4