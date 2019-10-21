2015
2019 (0 Years)
6004 Miller Ave.
Gary, IN 46403
Angela McCrovitz
Captain's House Franchise LLC
$185,517 - $400,850
$250,000
$250,000
$40,000 - $40,000
5%
1%
Captain's House Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
307.5 hours
68.5 hours