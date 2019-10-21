Captain's House Franchise
Seafood restaurants

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

6004 Miller Ave.
Gary, IN 46403

CEO

Angela McCrovitz

Parent Company

Captain's House Franchise LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$185,517 - $400,850

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Captain's House Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

307.5 hours

Classroom Training:

68.5 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $185,517 High - $400,850
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
