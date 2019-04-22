2016
2018 (1 Years)
116 Village Blvd., #200
Princeton, NJ 08540
David Goodman
$76,794 - $145,654
$34,750 - $46,500
4-5%
1%
Careshyft has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
58 hours