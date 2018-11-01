Caring for People Services Inc.
Nonmedical home care
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2347 N. 78th St.
Omaha, NB 68114-3676
CEO
John Walker
Parent Company
Caring for People Services of Omaha Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,530 - $69,350
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Caring for People Services Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Caring for People Services Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
36 hours