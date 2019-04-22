Casey's Cleaning Franchise LLC
Residential and commercial cleaning
Casey's Cleaning Franchise LLC
Residential and commercial cleaning

About
Founded

1986

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

124 Carriage Wy.
Forked River, NJ 08731

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,750 - $67,420

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

12 hours

Additional Training:

Virtual training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,750 High - $67,420
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 15th, 2019
