Cellairis
Wireless-device accessories and repairs
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
6485 Shiloh Rd., #B-100
Alpharetta, GA 30005
CEO
Taki Skouras
Parent Company
JJT Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$58,110 - $389,925
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%+
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3