Bio

College friends Taki Skouras, Joseph Brown and Jaime Brown opened their first wireless-accessories mall kiosk in 2000 after graduating. They opened their second location just 30 days later and continued to expand with the help of family and friends before officially beginning to franchise in 2006. Cellairis kiosks sell cell phone covers, chargers and other accessories, many manufactured by the company. Now the company is expanding beyond kiosks to in-line stores that will also offer smartphone repairs.