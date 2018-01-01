Cellairis
Cellairis
About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2006 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

6485 Shiloh Rd., #B-100
Alpharetta, GA 30005

CEO

Taki Skouras

Parent Company

JJT Holdings LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$58,110 - $389,925

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$7,500 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%+

Ad Royalty Fee

to 3%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

56 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Bio
College friends Taki Skouras, Joseph Brown and Jaime Brown opened their first wireless-accessories mall kiosk in 2000 after graduating. They opened their second location just 30 days later and continued to expand with the help of family and friends before officially beginning to franchise in 2006. Cellairis kiosks sell cell phone covers, chargers and other accessories, many manufactured by the company. Now the company is expanding beyond kiosks to in-line stores that will also offer smartphone repairs.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $58,110 High - $389,925
Units
-1.4%-8 UNITS (1 Year) -10.5%-66 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

