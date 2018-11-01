Ceviches by Divino
Peruvian food and craft beer
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2629 N.W. 79th Ave.
Doral, FL 33122
CEO
Frank Encalada
Initial Investment ⓘ
$129,400 - $261,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ceviches by Divino has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
21 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10