2018
2020 (0 Years)
17 Centereach Mall
Centereach, NY 11720
Jim Christiano, Founder & CEO
$124,500 - $434,950
$25,000
$25,000
5%
3%
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
40 hours
40 hours