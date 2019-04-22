Children First Sports
Physical education programs
Children First Sports
Physical education programs

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

55 W. 11th St., #2H
New York, NY 10011

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$39,350 - $46,000

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Children First Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

24 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $39,350 High - $46,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

