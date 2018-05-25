City2Shore Real Estate
Real estate
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
6501 Balsam Dr.
Hudsonville, MI 49426
CEO
Ryan Kelley
Parent Company
City2Shore National Franchises LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,100 - $129,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
City2Shore Real Estate has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Online training