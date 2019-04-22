City Brew Tours
Educational craft brewery tours

About
Founded

2008

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

675 VFW Pkwy., PMB 257
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Parent Company

CBT Ventures LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$78,400 - $102,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8.5-6.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

City Brew Tours offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

City Brew Tours has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

54 hours

Classroom Training:

26 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $78,400 High - $102,000
Units
+50.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +125.0%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
