About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

106 E. Liberty St., #310
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

CEO

Helaine Knapp

Parent Company

CityRow Holdings

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$199,586 - $311,598

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Cityrow Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 off franchise fee or $10,000 off development fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

14-21 hours

Classroom Training:

35 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $199,586 High - $311,598
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
