Clancy's Meat Co.
Fresh & frozen food store

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

2000 (18 Years)

Corporate Address

#306, 7337 137 St.
Surrey, BC V3W 1A4

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$372,000 - $410,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Clancy's Meat Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

2 weeks

Classroom Training:

1 week

Additional Training:

At existing franchise location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $372,000 High - $410,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: June 25th, 2013
