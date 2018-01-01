Clancy's Meat Co.
Fresh & frozen food store
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
#306, 7337 137 St.
Surrey, BC V3W 1A4
Initial Investment ⓘ
$372,000 - $410,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Clancy's Meat Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6