Clovr Life Spa
Day spa services
About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

8377 E. Hartford Dr., #105
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

CEO

Lyle Myers

Parent Company

Brancap LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$410,275 - $764,775

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,000 - $39,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Clovr Life Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

22 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $410,275 High - $764,775
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

