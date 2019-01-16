Club SciKidz
Science and technology enrichment programs
About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

2007 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

848 Waterford Estates Manor
Canton, GA 30115

CEO

Bob Hagan

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$43,012 - $63,420

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$45,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $43,012 High - $63,420
Units
+40.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +75.0%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 20th, 2019
