Cocoa Grinder
Coffee, juices, breakfast, and lunch
Cocoa Grinder
Coffee, juices, breakfast, and lunch
About
8511 3rd Ave.
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
8511 3rd Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11209
CEO
Abdul Elenani
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$178,730 - $265,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived, royalty fee reduced to 3% (only in NY, NJ, PA)
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks+
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $178,730 High - $265,100
Units
+200.0%+4 UNITS (1 Year) +500.0%+5 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.