About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

2186 N.W. 26th Ave.
Miami, FL 33142

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$41,600 - $49,300

Net-worth Requirement

$19,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$19,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,900 - $19,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Coconut Stock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

8 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $41,600 High - $49,300
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

