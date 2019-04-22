Compassionate Helpers
About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

33150 Schoolcraft, #L02
Livonia, MI 48150

CEO

Lativah Greene

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$137,950 - $259,350

Net-worth Requirement

$60,000 - $150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000 - $65,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Compassionate Helpers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$7,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

25 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $137,950 High - $259,350
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
