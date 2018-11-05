Core Progression Elite Personal Training
Personal and group training, wellness services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
10693 Melody Dr.
Northglenn, CO 80234
CEO
Jonathan Cerf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$152,990 - $508,630
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Core Progression Elite Personal Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
3-5 hours
Classroom Training:
25-40 hours