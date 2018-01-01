Corner Bakery Cafe
Breads, salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods
About
12700 Park Central Dr., #1300
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
12700 Park Central Dr., #1300
Dallas, TX 75251
CEO
Mike Hislop
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$843,000 - $2,378,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Financing Options
Corner Bakery Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Bio
Corner Bakery started out as a bread bakery in downtown Chicago in 1991, and gradually evolved into a fast-casual cafe serving sandwiches, paninis, soups, salads, breakfast and desserts. The brand began franchising in 2006.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $843,000 High - $2,378,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
