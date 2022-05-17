Corporate Cleaning Group

Commercial cleaning
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$70K - $109K
Units as of 2022
12 9.1% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Corporate Cleaning Group

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Corporate Cleaning Group Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Devin Dollar, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (15 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
12 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
39201 Schoolcraft Rd., #B12
Livonia, MI 48150

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Corporate Cleaning Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$70,240 - $109,164
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off royalty fee for first six months
Royalty Fee
5.5%+
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
45 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
