Cottage Inn Pizza
Pizza
Founded
1948
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
4390 Concourse Dr.
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
CEO
George Michos
Initial Investment ⓘ
$200,000 - $350,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
240 hours
Classroom Training:
6 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15