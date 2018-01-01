Countrywide Gold Buyers Franchising LLC
Purchasing & recycling of precious metals & diamonds
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
800 Oaklawn Ave., #A1
Cranston, RI 02920
CEO
Luis Junco
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,500 - $76,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$42,500 - $76,050
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Countrywide Gold Buyers Franchising LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2