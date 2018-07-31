Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
3306 W. Walnut St., #410
Garland, TX 75042
CEO
Calvin Brown
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,000 - $96,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
10%
CPAYY offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
At corporate headquarters
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1