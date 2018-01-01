Craft Beer Cellar
Beer stores and tap rooms
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
51 Leonard St.
Belmont, MA 02478
CEO
Suzanne Schalow
Parent Company
Craft Beer Stellar LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,325 - $182,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2%
Craft Beer Cellar offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Craft Beer Cellar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As requested
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4