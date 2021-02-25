Find out what franchise is right for you
Units as of 2021
1 Yearly data not available
0.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$152K - $330K

Company Overview

About Creatif

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Children's Enrichment Programs: Art
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Creatif Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jaya Aiyar, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
5000 Hopyard Rd., #250
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Corporate Address: Creatif

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Creatif franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$152,450 - $329,594
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Are you unsure which franchise is right for you?

Learn More

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Creatif has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Creatif landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

