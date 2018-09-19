Crestcom Int'l. LLC
Leadership development and sales training
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
6900 E. Belleview Ave., #100
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Tammy Berberick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$85,295 - $101,544
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $2,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$69,500 - $69,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
1.5%
Crestcom Int'l. LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Crestcom Int'l. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Additional Training:
Bi-annual meetings
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1