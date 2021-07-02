Find out what franchise is right for you
Company Overview

About Crust Pizza Co.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2011
Leadership
Carl Comeaux, COO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crust Pizza Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $36,000
Initial Investment
$521,500 - $915,250
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crust Pizza Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
167 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Crust Pizza Co. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

