Deckhand Detailing
Mobile auto and boat detailing
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
1427 3rd Ave. W., #7
Seattle, WA 98119
CEO
Natalie Sears
Parent Company
Mobile Detailing Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,900 - $53,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Deckhand Detailing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
42 hours
Classroom Training:
31 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3