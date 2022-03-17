Deer Solution

Deer repellant services
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$97K - $133K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Deer Solution

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Deer Solutions Franchising LLC
Leadership
Kristopher Goodrich, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram
Corporate Address
100 Somerset Corporate Blvd., 2nd Fl.
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Corporate Address: Deer Solution

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Deer Solution franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$97,282 - $133,377
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Additional Training
In-market support
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Deer Solution landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Deer Solution.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #34
Learn More

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Blue Moon Estate Sales

Estate sales
Ranked #491
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Why Boycotting Franchises Operating in Russia Might Be Misguided

Confusion over the franchise business model is causing consumers to lash out at several big brands, but the truth is it's complicated.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

News and trends

Why People are Rethinking Retirement and Franchising Instead

The past couple of years have upended long-held ideas about life and work.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchises

Should You Franchise Your Business?

If you want to expand but lack the money, the people and the time, it may be time to think about franchising.

Mark Siebert

Mark Siebert

News and trends

Russian Brand Reveals McDonald's Copycat Logo

The trademark comes after Russia announced it would allow patents from 'unfriendly countries' without permission from the owner.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchise 500

4 Truths About Searching for Franchise Concepts

The process is no time for snap judgments.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

These Franchises Have Stopped Doing Business in Russia

As the country's invasion of Ukraine wears on, more and more major franchises are halting operations inside the Eastern European power.

Kenny Herzog

Kenny Herzog

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing