Delta Restoration Services
Insurance/disaster restoration

About
Founded

2006

Franchising Since

2010 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

5525 W. 56th Ave., #300
Arvada, CO 80002

CEO

Dan Tarantin

Parent Company

Harris Research Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$129,675 - $246,975

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%/7%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Delta Restoration Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Delta Restoration Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

29-53 hours

Classroom Training:

40-50 hours

Additional Training:

Pre-training, weekly meetings

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $129,675 High - $246,975
Units
+250.0%+20 UNITS (1 Year) +250.0%+20 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

