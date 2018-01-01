Dent Doctor
Paint-free dent repair, auto appearance services
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
11301 W. Markham
Little Rock, AR 72211
CEO
Tom Harris
Parent Company
Dent Doctor, Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,250 - $163,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$13,900 - $23,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Dent Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Additional Training:
Ongoing training at franchisee's option
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
Dent Doctor, which began franchising in 1990, reported repairing over 350,000 vehicles in its first 14 years in business.