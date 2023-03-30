American Freight
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#492 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$522K - $949K
Units as of 2022
367 113.4% over 3 years
Whether a new sofa, mattress, or other type of furniture, we may all love shopping for brands that match our styles, comfort, and budget. American Freight strives to help customers find quality furniture that makes sitting, sleeping, and eating enjoyable.

American Freight was founded in 1994 and operates with the intention to give customers whatever their hearts and homes desire. They may offer deals on mattresses, sofas, dining tables, appliances, and more. Customers might appreciate American Freight’s range of new products and the discounts that help them save. Their flexible ‘take-home today’ payment option is a service that is in place to give customers value for their finances.

American Freight began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to add franchisees to its repertoire. There are over 300 company-owned American Freight locations, which may represent the reach that it has.

Why You May Want To Start An American Freight Franchise?

If you love the adventure of shopping and helping others, then opening an American Freight franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. American Freight believes that selling the 'best for less' is a rewarding mission and each store strives to give customers the best deals in the market.

Potential franchisees are individuals who can connect with customers and help them find furniture that works for them. Experience working in the retail industry isn’t necessary, but some experience in sales may be highly beneficial. 

Under the American Freight umbrella, franchisees will most likely be expected to run their units efficiently and satisfy customers with brands they may have come to know and love.

What Might Make An American Freight Franchise A Good Choice?

American Freight wants customers to feel as though they are improving their quality of life through the purchases they make. That is why they sell quality items for discounted prices. They believe this has helped them to build a sound reputation among customers.

Between the customer, industry, and strategy, opening an American Freight franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. 

American Freight’s business model has survived for several decades, which may prove its resilience. Anyone who sits, sleeps, and eats could potentially use American Freight products, which may give franchisees a large sector of customers with which to work.

To be part of the American Freight franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open An American Freight Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if American Freight would do well in your community. You may want to consider population and competition when doing so. Competition can be healthy, but too much may hinder your location’s growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Freight franchising team questions. Ask questions about the "take it home today" program, how to promote locally, and the responsibilities on the sales floor.

If you still want to open an American Freight franchise and are awarded one, American Freight typically offers a great deal of support. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Company Overview

About American Freight

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1994
Parent Company
American Freight
Leadership
Terry McGee, VP of Franchise Development
Corporate Address
109 Innovation Ct., #J
Delaware, OH 43015
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
93
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
367 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Freight franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$521,900 - $948,900
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$7.1K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
American Freight has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where American Freight landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where American Freight ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #492 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #83 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #50 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Updated: December 12th, 2022
