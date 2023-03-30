Whether a new sofa, mattress, or other type of furniture, we may all love shopping for brands that match our styles, comfort, and budget. American Freight strives to help customers find quality furniture that makes sitting, sleeping, and eating enjoyable.

American Freight was founded in 1994 and operates with the intention to give customers whatever their hearts and homes desire. They may offer deals on mattresses, sofas, dining tables, appliances, and more. Customers might appreciate American Freight’s range of new products and the discounts that help them save. Their flexible ‘take-home today’ payment option is a service that is in place to give customers value for their finances.

American Freight began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to add franchisees to its repertoire. There are over 300 company-owned American Freight locations, which may represent the reach that it has.

Why You May Want To Start An American Freight Franchise?

If you love the adventure of shopping and helping others, then opening an American Freight franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. American Freight believes that selling the 'best for less' is a rewarding mission and each store strives to give customers the best deals in the market.

Potential franchisees are individuals who can connect with customers and help them find furniture that works for them. Experience working in the retail industry isn’t necessary, but some experience in sales may be highly beneficial.

Under the American Freight umbrella, franchisees will most likely be expected to run their units efficiently and satisfy customers with brands they may have come to know and love.

What Might Make An American Freight Franchise A Good Choice?

American Freight wants customers to feel as though they are improving their quality of life through the purchases they make. That is why they sell quality items for discounted prices. They believe this has helped them to build a sound reputation among customers.

Between the customer, industry, and strategy, opening an American Freight franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand.

American Freight’s business model has survived for several decades, which may prove its resilience. Anyone who sits, sleeps, and eats could potentially use American Freight products, which may give franchisees a large sector of customers with which to work.

To be part of the American Freight franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open An American Freight Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if American Freight would do well in your community. You may want to consider population and competition when doing so. Competition can be healthy, but too much may hinder your location’s growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Freight franchising team questions. Ask questions about the "take it home today" program, how to promote locally, and the responsibilities on the sales floor.

If you still want to open an American Freight franchise and are awarded one, American Freight typically offers a great deal of support. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.