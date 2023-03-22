Signing out of account, Standby...
Capital TacosTex-Mex food
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$195K - $382K
- Units as of 2021
-
6 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Capital Tacos
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Mexican Food, Mexican Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 2013
- Leadership
- James Marcus and Josh Lugar, Cofounders
- Corporate Address
-
119 W. Bloomingdale Ave.
Brandon, FL 33511
More from Capital Tacos
Time to Claim Your Franchise Fact Sheet NOW Before It’s Gone!
We’re only offering it for free now while awarding our next 25 Capital Tacos Locations!
Capital Tacos is one of the quickest-growing fast-casual restaurant brands serving the best, freshest, and most affordable Mexican food. It’s also one of the best-kept taco secrets in Florida that’s quickly expanding beyond the “Sunshine State.”
We’re Better Than the Others Because We Care More Than the Others
- Never Changing. Never Selling Out: Unlike other nationally-known, made-from-scratch burrito establishments that have let their quality and customer service fall by the wayside, we keep our standards high and put customer experience first.
- If Your Savings Took an Economical Hit Don’t Worry!: Start with our lower investment Fixed Trailer Model! Our current Franchise Owners are selling tacos almost faster than they can make them, and we can’t wait to share the AUV with you in our 2023 FDD!
- Unique, Laid Back Culture Reporting to No One: Capital Tacos is not owned by a PE or McDonald’s. We’re independent. We like to have fun and break the rules while remaining authentic and genuine. We’ve created a ‘cult-like’ following because of the quirky authenticity of the brand that guests enjoy.
- Anything for Our Customers: We're Fast Casual because we focus on elevating the guest experience with fun decor, pinball machines, and a setting for people from all walks of life that keeps customers coming back for more, putting dollars into your pocket.
The Time to Open a Capital Tacos is NOW! Come to Discovery Day, Taste our Product, and You’ll Find Out Why
Time and again, food service franchises have proven to be recession-resistant. And Capital Tacos is continuously outperforming the competition because of our superior product.
In 2022 alone, our brick-and-mortar stores reeled in $1.2 million in revenues. Plus, food from our southern neighbor is becoming one of the most popular international options.
- Fast-casual restaurants are quickly outgrowing full-service joints
- The Mexican restaurant industry is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 6.8%
- That same industry is expected to reach $75.8 billion by 2025 and you need TO GET IN ON IT NOW
People want good food faster than ever—we can’t think of a better time to invest!
Facts Are Facts
IBISWorld’s projections call for fast-casual restaurants to outperform full-service Mexican restaurants over the next five years as consumers continue to put a premium on speed of service. Overall, forecasts call for the Mexican restaurant industry to grow at an annualized rate of 6.8% to reach $75.8 billion by 2025.
Our Ideal Owner Might Be You!
Are you boots-on-the-ground or behind the scenes?
A daily on-site Owner-Operator oversees everything from selling catering jobs to prepping food orders. A Semi-Absentee Owner must hire a strong general manager to run the day-to-day operations while reviewing the numbers and scaling the business. The choice is yours.
How’s your resume?
Our Owner-Operators need restaurant experience, while Semi-Absentee Owners need to hire a GM with restaurant experience. However, both Owners should have a strong business management background because this is a business that needs to be managed and a product that NEEDS TO BE RESPECTED.
Fancy yourself a foodie?
We don’t mean to use the word “foodie,” but if that’s what you are, that’s perfect! We want people who take pride in the food they cook, serve, and eat!
Are you a people-person?
At Capital Tacos, we can’t stand negativity. You’ve got to be positive and ALWAYS put the customer experience first.
Give back & have fun
We’re committed to giving back to the community in any way possible that goes beyond satisfying their cravings for trays of tacos.
If you have any fun ideas we’d love to hear them!
Please, Don’t Wait Any Longer!
Our territories are selling like our tacos faster than ever! Let's do business if you agree with what we’ve outlined above.
2023 is starting out strong and we don't want you to miss this incredible opportunity.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2022 (1 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 6 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Capital Tacos franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $195,000 - $382,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Capital Tacos has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 85-98 hours
- Classroom Training
- 86-103 hours
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.