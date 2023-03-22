Time to Claim Your Franchise Fact Sheet NOW Before It’s Gone!

We’re only offering it for free now while awarding our next 25 Capital Tacos Locations!

Capital Tacos is one of the quickest-growing fast-casual restaurant brands serving the best, freshest, and most affordable Mexican food. It’s also one of the best-kept taco secrets in Florida that’s quickly expanding beyond the “Sunshine State.”

We’re Better Than the Others Because We Care More Than the Others

Never Changing. Never Selling Out: Unlike other nationally-known, made-from-scratch burrito establishments that have let their quality and customer service fall by the wayside, we keep our standards high and put customer experience first.

Unlike other nationally-known, made-from-scratch burrito establishments that have let their quality and customer service fall by the wayside, we keep our standards high and put customer experience first. If Your Savings Took an Economical Hit Don’t Worry!: Start with our lower investment Fixed Trailer Model! Our current Franchise Owners are selling tacos almost faster than they can make them, and we can’t wait to share the AUV with you in our 2023 FDD!

Start with our lower investment Fixed Trailer Model! Our current Franchise Owners are selling tacos almost faster than they can make them, and we can’t wait to share the AUV with you in our 2023 FDD! Unique, Laid Back Culture Reporting to No One: Capital Tacos is not owned by a PE or McDonald’s. We’re independent. We like to have fun and break the rules while remaining authentic and genuine. We’ve created a ‘cult-like’ following because of the quirky authenticity of the brand that guests enjoy.

Capital Tacos is not owned by a PE or McDonald’s. We’re independent. We like to have fun and break the rules while remaining authentic and genuine. We’ve created a ‘cult-like’ following because of the quirky authenticity of the brand that guests enjoy. Anything for Our Customers: We're Fast Casual because we focus on elevating the guest experience with fun decor, pinball machines, and a setting for people from all walks of life that keeps customers coming back for more, putting dollars into your pocket.

The Time to Open a Capital Tacos is NOW! Come to Discovery Day, Taste our Product, and You’ll Find Out Why

Time and again, food service franchises have proven to be recession-resistant. And Capital Tacos is continuously outperforming the competition because of our superior product.

In 2022 alone, our brick-and-mortar stores reeled in $1.2 million in revenues. Plus, food from our southern neighbor is becoming one of the most popular international options.

Fast-casual restaurants are quickly outgrowing full-service joints

The Mexican restaurant industry is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 6.8%

That same industry is expected to reach $75.8 billion by 2025 and you need TO GET IN ON IT NOW

People want good food faster than ever—we can’t think of a better time to invest!

Facts Are Facts

IBISWorld’s projections call for fast-casual restaurants to outperform full-service Mexican restaurants over the next five years as consumers continue to put a premium on speed of service. Overall, forecasts call for the Mexican restaurant industry to grow at an annualized rate of 6.8% to reach $75.8 billion by 2025.

Our Ideal Owner Might Be You!

Are you boots-on-the-ground or behind the scenes?

A daily on-site Owner-Operator oversees everything from selling catering jobs to prepping food orders. A Semi-Absentee Owner must hire a strong general manager to run the day-to-day operations while reviewing the numbers and scaling the business. The choice is yours.

How’s your resume?

Our Owner-Operators need restaurant experience, while Semi-Absentee Owners need to hire a GM with restaurant experience. However, both Owners should have a strong business management background because this is a business that needs to be managed and a product that NEEDS TO BE RESPECTED.

Fancy yourself a foodie?

We don’t mean to use the word “foodie,” but if that’s what you are, that’s perfect! We want people who take pride in the food they cook, serve, and eat!

Are you a people-person?

At Capital Tacos, we can’t stand negativity. You’ve got to be positive and ALWAYS put the customer experience first.

Give back & have fun

We’re committed to giving back to the community in any way possible that goes beyond satisfying their cravings for trays of tacos.

If you have any fun ideas we’d love to hear them!

Please, Don’t Wait Any Longer!

Our territories are selling like our tacos faster than ever! Let's do business if you agree with what we’ve outlined above.

2023 is starting out strong and we don't want you to miss this incredible opportunity.