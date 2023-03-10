SH Town Square

Adult daycare
SH Town Square offers unique care services to supplement existing adult health care programs. The company caters specifically to the elderly who are unable to live independently. This includes elderly people who have disabilities associated with old age, particularly dementia or Alzheimer's. SH Town Square designed its activities to stimulate the body and mind using Reminiscence Therapy.

A SH Town Square center may work to recreate a 1950s-themed town square with different mid-century storefronts. The hope is that people will connect to the mid-century styles as most of their clientele grew up during the 1950s. By evoking strong sensory memories from their past and immersing them in that environment, SH Town Square seeks to improve the lives of those who enter the facility. 

Why You May Want to Start a SH Town Square Franchise

The SH Town Square business model is designed to deliver the best to its clients and the most effective practices to its franchisees. The company's core values include integrity, quality of life, effective communication, positive attitude, and celebration of life. As a franchisee, you may find that you have immediate access to the resources you need for both your business and the people you help thrive upon opening a SH Town Square franchise. 

Because of this, a SH Town Square franchise may be a satisfying opportunity for someone who enjoys caring for others, creative thinking, and compassionate problem solving. It would help if you also were business-oriented. You do not necessarily need any medical background.

Franchisees will most likely receive relevant training, marketing support, and professional assistance from the company. Training sessions and other programs may be available to your employees continuously. 

What Might Make a SH Town Square Franchise a Good Choice?

Senior services will probably remain in high demand, as the life expectancy of the average American is only expected to increase with time. With this opportunity, you might build a business that has clients year-round. SH Town Square may also provide important resources and services for your community. 

How to Open a SH Town Square Franchise

To be part of the SH Town Square team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.  You may want to consider undertaking any additional training you'd want to go through before applying in order to make yourself a more desirable candidate.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the SH Town Square team. Ask them what the challenges of working with seniors are, what you're liable for, the kinds of events they hold at their location, and whatever else may come to mind.

You'll also want to consider your physical location and local market. Depending on the services you choose, you can either be directed on how to construct the Town Square or the company can build the Town Square for you. Research senior housing facilities, assisted living, and nursing homes near you. 

If you qualify as a franchisee, you may be able to create a hometown experience that brings people back to their youth.

Company Overview

About SH Town Square

Founded
2018
Parent Company
SHF Holding Co. LLC
Leadership
Peter Ross, CEO
Corporate Address
901 Dulaney Valley Rd., #700
Towson, MD 21204

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
38
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SH Town Square franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$1,279,000 - $1,964,000
Net Worth Requirement
$650,000
Cash Requirement
$400,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
ongoing
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
