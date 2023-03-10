Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.3M - $2M
- Unit data is unavailable
-
N/A
SH Town Square offers unique care services to supplement existing adult health care programs. The company caters specifically to the elderly who are unable to live independently. This includes elderly people who have disabilities associated with old age, particularly dementia or Alzheimer's. SH Town Square designed its activities to stimulate the body and mind using Reminiscence Therapy.
A SH Town Square center may work to recreate a 1950s-themed town square with different mid-century storefronts. The hope is that people will connect to the mid-century styles as most of their clientele grew up during the 1950s. By evoking strong sensory memories from their past and immersing them in that environment, SH Town Square seeks to improve the lives of those who enter the facility.
Why You May Want to Start a SH Town Square Franchise
The SH Town Square business model is designed to deliver the best to its clients and the most effective practices to its franchisees. The company's core values include integrity, quality of life, effective communication, positive attitude, and celebration of life. As a franchisee, you may find that you have immediate access to the resources you need for both your business and the people you help thrive upon opening a SH Town Square franchise.
Because of this, a SH Town Square franchise may be a satisfying opportunity for someone who enjoys caring for others, creative thinking, and compassionate problem solving. It would help if you also were business-oriented. You do not necessarily need any medical background.
Franchisees will most likely receive relevant training, marketing support, and professional assistance from the company. Training sessions and other programs may be available to your employees continuously.
What Might Make a SH Town Square Franchise a Good Choice?
Senior services will probably remain in high demand, as the life expectancy of the average American is only expected to increase with time. With this opportunity, you might build a business that has clients year-round. SH Town Square may also provide important resources and services for your community.
How to Open a SH Town Square Franchise
To be part of the SH Town Square team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. You may want to consider undertaking any additional training you'd want to go through before applying in order to make yourself a more desirable candidate.
Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the SH Town Square team. Ask them what the challenges of working with seniors are, what you're liable for, the kinds of events they hold at their location, and whatever else may come to mind.
You'll also want to consider your physical location and local market. Depending on the services you choose, you can either be directed on how to construct the Town Square or the company can build the Town Square for you. Research senior housing facilities, assisted living, and nursing homes near you.
If you qualify as a franchisee, you may be able to create a hometown experience that brings people back to their youth.
Company Overview
About SH Town Square
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- SHF Holding Co. LLC
- Leadership
- Peter Ross, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
901 Dulaney Valley Rd., #700
Towson, MD 21204
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 38
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SH Town Square franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $100,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,279,000 - $1,964,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $650,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $400,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 43 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like SH Town Square? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.