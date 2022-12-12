Stiltz Homelifts

Home elevator sales and installation
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$356K - $885K
Units as of 2025
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Stiltz Homelifts

Founded 2010
Parent Company Stiltz Ltd.
Leadership Kim DeNenno, Head of Franchise Development
Corporate Address 1495 Valley Center Pkwy.
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Stiltz Homelifts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$355,819 - $885,227
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%-10%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Stiltz Homelifts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 68 hours
Classroom Training 66 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Updated: December 12th, 2022
