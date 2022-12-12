- Franchise 500 Rank
Company Overview
About Sully’s Steamers
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches, Food: Quick Service, Bagels
|Founded
|2013
|Corporate Address
|
6 E. Washington St.
Greenville, SC 29687
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2019 (5 years)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Sully’s Steamers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|Is franchise term renewable?
|No
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
