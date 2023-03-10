Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$115K - $160K
- Units as of 2020
-
2 0.0% over 3 years
Children are born ready to learn, and with a stimulating environment, they can develop their natural gifts. Village East Gifted believes that children of all ages deserve a stimulating environment that fosters their creative and intellectual growth.
Founded in 2007 by headmaster Tobi J. Phillips, Village East Gifted is a rigorous academic program tailored for gifted students aged 2-15. With elaborate curriculums inspired by the Phillips RBM Approach teaching methodology, Village East Gifted believes it has designed a program that takes academic rigor to the next level.
Many parents of students undergoing the Village East Gifted program report its efficiency in helping learners develop creativity, intellect, and interest in higher learning.
Why You May Want To Start a Village East Gifted Franchise
Village East Gifted follows an efficient teaching curriculum centered on core subjects and designed to instruct students through interactive and creative activities. In potential franchisees, Village East Gifted looks for individuals passionate about education and ready to serve as role models for students.
Ideal Village East Gifted franchisees are master teachers with notable teaching experience in the field. Since the Village East Gifted program is designed to inspire academic spontaneity and lays a firm foundation for academic excellence, experienced individuals may find it easy to implement class objectives.
What Might Make a Village East Gifted Franchise a Good Choice?
Village East Gifted's programs are designed to meet the needs of all students, beginning with a pre-core enrichment program for students aged 2-3 years. The formative programs are followed by core enrichment, instructional writing, and summer STEAM programs that help students explore the world, one subject at a time.
At Village East Gifted, the teaching approach is ever-changing and intellectually captivating for both learners and educators. Franchisees should expect to develop class schedules, coordinate with learners, parents, and liaise with faculty to achieve program objectives.
How To Open a Village East Gifted Franchise
To be part of the Village East Gifted team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
Village East Gifted has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.
Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Village East Gifted would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Village East Gifted franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Village East Gifted throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Village East Gifted franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units are operational.
Company Overview
About Village East Gifted
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring
- Founded
- 2007
- Leadership
- Tobi J. Phillips, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
12 Doti Ct.
Huntington, NY 11743
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Village East Gifted franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $115,438 - $160,436
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 8.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Village East Gifted has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 11 hours
- Classroom Training
- 19 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Village East Gifted? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
