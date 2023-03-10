Children are born ready to learn, and with a stimulating environment, they can develop their natural gifts. Village East Gifted believes that children of all ages deserve a stimulating environment that fosters their creative and intellectual growth.

Founded in 2007 by headmaster Tobi J. Phillips, Village East Gifted is a rigorous academic program tailored for gifted students aged 2-15. With elaborate curriculums inspired by the Phillips RBM Approach teaching methodology, Village East Gifted believes it has designed a program that takes academic rigor to the next level.

Many parents of students undergoing the Village East Gifted program report its efficiency in helping learners develop creativity, intellect, and interest in higher learning.

Why You May Want To Start a Village East Gifted Franchise

Village East Gifted follows an efficient teaching curriculum centered on core subjects and designed to instruct students through interactive and creative activities. In potential franchisees, Village East Gifted looks for individuals passionate about education and ready to serve as role models for students.

Ideal Village East Gifted franchisees are master teachers with notable teaching experience in the field. Since the Village East Gifted program is designed to inspire academic spontaneity and lays a firm foundation for academic excellence, experienced individuals may find it easy to implement class objectives.

What Might Make a Village East Gifted Franchise a Good Choice?

Village East Gifted's programs are designed to meet the needs of all students, beginning with a pre-core enrichment program for students aged 2-3 years. The formative programs are followed by core enrichment, instructional writing, and summer STEAM programs that help students explore the world, one subject at a time.

At Village East Gifted, the teaching approach is ever-changing and intellectually captivating for both learners and educators. Franchisees should expect to develop class schedules, coordinate with learners, parents, and liaise with faculty to achieve program objectives.

How To Open a Village East Gifted Franchise

To be part of the Village East Gifted team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Village East Gifted has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Village East Gifted would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Village East Gifted franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Village East Gifted throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Village East Gifted franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units are operational.