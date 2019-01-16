The Dirty Buffalo
Restaurants and sports bars
The Dirty Buffalo
Restaurants and sports bars

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

4012 Colley Ave.
Norfolk, VA 23508

CEO

Russell Gilbert

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$394,110 - $999,700

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

The Dirty Buffalo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$8,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

76 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $394,110 High - $999,700
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 25th, 2019
