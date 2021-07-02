Diversity Family Health

Medical clinics
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$35K - $111K
Units as of 2020
3
Company Overview

About Diversity Family Health

Industry
Health
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
DFH Franchising
Leadership
Russell Rooms, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
1211 N. Shartel, #606
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Corporate Address: Diversity Family Health

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Diversity Family Health franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$34,910 - $110,675
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Additional Training
Online training
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Diversity Family Health landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

