Doc Popcorn
Kettle-cooked popcorn
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
155 Main St.
Paducah, KY 42003
CEO
Michael Barrette
Parent Company
Dippin' Dots
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,909 - $353,789
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Doc Popcorn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
57 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5