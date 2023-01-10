Doo Doo Blues

Doo Doo Blues

Pet waste removal
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$39K - $78K
Units as of 2022
3 50.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Doo Doo Blues

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Waste Removal
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Doo Doo Blues Franchising LLC
Leadership
Robert Maxcy, Owner
Corporate Address
2615 Medical Center Pkwy., #1560
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Doo Doo Blues franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,000
Initial Investment
$39,225 - $78,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Doo Doo Blues has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
19 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Doo Doo Blues? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Doo Doo Blues.

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #470
Request Info

Home Clean Heroes

Residential cleaning
Request Info

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

Camp Bow Wow

Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming
Ranked #271
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

Viral Meme Star Inks Deal With Popeyes Decades Later

Dieunerst Collin went viral after a man videotaped him on Vine delivering the perfect side eye.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Justice Is Being Served': Burger King Workers Win $2.2 Million Citation Against Burger King Franchise Group for Wage Theft

Have it your way — just don't steal my wages.

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

For Subscribers

9 Things You Need to Know Before Franchising Your Business

Franchising is rewarding if done well — that said, it is not easy to establish your brand, so start off the right way and learn more before you start the process.

Dawn Abbamondi

Dawn Abbamondi

Business News

I Quit Teaching After 20 Years to Open an Ice-Pop Franchise. I Make $150,000 More a Year and Work Fewer Hours.

Sonya Matthews was an elementary-school teacher for 20 years before she joined an ice-pop company.

Claire Turrell

Franchise

The Top 15 Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

From cleaning to real estate, these franchises have low-budget buy-in costs.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

4 Franchisees Reveal How This Fun-Focused Day Inspired Them to Take the Plunge

At Unleashed Brands' "Discovery Day," these fresh franchisees are signing up for a future of fun.

Emily Holmes

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing