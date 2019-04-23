Dr. Auto & Casa
About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2010 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

202 Walton Wy., #192
Cedar Park, TX 78613

CEO

Daniel Cruz

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$44,215 - $75,350

Net-worth Requirement

$30,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$45,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Dr. Auto & Casa offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll

Dr. Auto & Casa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

3 days

Classroom Training:

2 days

Additional Training:

At hotel business center

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $44,215 High - $75,350
Units
+2.1%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +276.9%+36 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Central America, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

