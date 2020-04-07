Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques
Neuromuscular training

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

2647 Coney Island Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11223

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$34,550 - $48,000

Net-worth Requirement

$24,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$24,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

Dr. Fulmes Rejuvenation Techniques has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

6 hours

Classroom Training:

7 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $34,550 High - $48,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

