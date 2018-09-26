Drone Nerds
Drone sales, repairs, and flying lessons
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
320 N.E. 1st. Ave.
Hallandale, FL 33009
CEO
Jeremy Schniederman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$162,900 - $271,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Drone Nerds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3